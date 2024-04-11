UAE and India Forge Stronger Ties: Foreign Ministers Hold Talks

In a move that underscores the deepening relationship between the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India, Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the UAE's Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, met with his Indian counterpart, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, on the sidelines of the recent "Friends of BRICS" meeting in Cape Town, South Africa.

The meeting, which comes on the heels of Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed's visit to New Delhi in March 2023 for the G20 meetings, provided an opportunity for the two foreign ministers to exchange views on a wide range of issues of mutual interest. This included regional developments, global security challenges, and opportunities for further strengthening the strategic partnership between the UAE and India.

According to a statement from the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC), the discussions highlighted the strong historical ties that bind the UAE and India. Both ministers acknowledged the significant progress achieved in their bilateral relations, particularly since the elevation of their partnership to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018.

Economic cooperation was a key focus of the meeting, with both sides emphasizing the importance of expanding trade and investment ties. The UAE and India are already significant trading partners, with bilateral trade exceeding $60 billion annually. The ministers explored avenues to further diversify their economic engagement and enhance collaboration in areas like energy, infrastructure development, and information technology.

The meeting also addressed regional security concerns. The UAE and India share a common interest in maintaining stability in the Middle East and the Indo-Pacific region. The ministers exchanged views on ongoing regional conflicts and challenges, underscoring the importance of peaceful solutions and diplomatic dialogue.

Another area of discussion was cooperation on global issues such as climate change and sustainable development. Both the UAE and India are committed to playing a leading role in addressing these challenges. The ministers explored potential areas for collaboration in areas like renewable energy and climate-resilient infrastructure.

The meeting between Abdullah bin Zayed and Subrahmanyam Jaishankar is seen as a significant step forward in strengthening the UAE-India relationship. The comprehensive discussions covered a wide range of issues, reflecting the growing strategic importance of their partnership. With continued dialogue and collaboration, the UAE and India are well-positioned to further solidify their ties and contribute to regional and global stability.