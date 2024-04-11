Sharjah Reading Festival Unveils Imagination-Sparking Program for Children

The upcoming 15th Sharjah Children's Reading Festival (SCRF) promises to be a wonderland of literary adventures and creative exploration for young minds. Held from May 1st to 12th at the Expo Centre Sharjah, the festival boasts an impressive program featuring over 1,400 cultural, artistic, and educational activities.

This year's edition, themed "Once Upon a Hero," celebrates the power of storytelling and aims to inspire children to discover their own inner heroes. With participation from 190 guests representing 25 countries and 470 publishers from 75 nations, the festival creates a truly international platform for cultural exchange.

Empowering young imaginations is a central focus of SCRF 2024. The festival's extensive program offers a variety of workshops, interactive sessions, and presentations designed to engage children and cultivate their creativity. Aspiring artists can hone their skills in illustration workshops, while budding writers can participate in storytelling sessions led by renowned authors.

The festival also recognizes the importance of fostering communication skills in children. Engaging discussions led by a distinguished panel of 71 international guests will delve into critical topics and encourage children to think creatively and express themselves confidently.

A stellar line-up of authors adds to the festival's charm. Esteemed guests include American author and illustrator Jerry Craft, known for his graphic novels that address social issues, and American author Stacey Baer, whose children's books encourage empathy and understanding. Joining them are Malaysian author and trainer Ying Ying Ng and Georgian author Dr. Leah Shalvashvili, bringing a global perspective to the festival.

Beyond the literary offerings, SCRF 2024 promises a world of entertainment. Children can participate in theatrical performances, witness magic shows, or explore interactive exhibits that spark curiosity and ignite a love for learning.

The Sharjah Children's Reading Festival has established itself as a premier event for nurturing young minds in the region. With its commitment to promoting literacy, creativity, and cultural understanding, SCRF 2024 promises an unforgettable experience for children and families alike.