Boosting Decarbonization Efforts: UAE Alliance for Climate Action Gains New Members

The UAE Alliance for Climate Action (UACA), a prominent non-state actor initiative in the United Arab Emirates, has bolstered its ranks with the addition of new members from academia and the private sector. This announcement comes amidst the critical "Road to COP28" event held in Dubai, highlighting the alliance's unwavering commitment to achieving decarbonization goals in the lead up to the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP28).

The newly onboarded members encompass a diverse range of organizations, including Sodexo, a global leader in food service solutions; Majid Al Futtaim, a renowned retail and entertainment conglomerate; Pure Harvest Smart Farms, a pioneer in sustainable agriculture practices; and Khalifa University, a prestigious institution dedicated to scientific and technological advancement. Additionally, Al Naboodah, a prominent engineering group, Arla Foods, a major dairy producer, Advanced Media Trading, a media solutions provider, and Enviroserve, a waste management company, have also joined the alliance.

This expansion brings the UACA's total membership to 27, significantly amplifying its collective influence in driving sustainability efforts within the UAE. The alliance serves as a vital platform for these organizations to collaborate on strategies and implement initiatives aligned with the UAE's ambitious "Net Zero by 2050" strategic initiative, which is firmly grounded in scientific consensus and the goals outlined in the Paris Agreement on climate change.

The "Road to COP28" event in Dubai, organized by the UN Climate Change High-Level Champions, served as a valuable platform for UACA to showcase its dedication to promoting decarbonization. The event underscored the crucial role non-state actors play in bolstering climate action and achieving global environmental objectives.

Through its comprehensive framework, UACA empowers its members along their decarbonization journeys. The alliance provides members with the necessary tools, facilitates their visibility on the sustainability stage, and offers capacity-building programs. These comprehensive measures equip UACA members with the expertise to establish science-based targets and propel them towards even greater sustainability ambitions.

The UAE's commitment to tackling climate change is further solidified by the UACA's continuous growth. With its diverse and expanding membership, the alliance is well-positioned to play a transformative role in spearheading sustainable practices and accelerating the nation's progress towards its net-zero goals.